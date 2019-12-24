Puducherry

Students’ council slams selection of medal winners

The Pondicherry University Students' Council has hailed the act of Rabeeha and other students who refused to receive medal from President Ram Nath Kovind in solidarity with nationwide students' protests against the CAA.

In a statement, council president Parichay Yadav and secretary Kuralanban V. said in view of the ongoing protests spearheaded by students across the country, only a few students were hand-picked by the university administration to receive the awards directly from the President at the convocation. Alleging that the selection was “politically motivated”, the council condemned “this cowardly act by the authorities which denied an opportunity for some students being judged as suspicious by the administration”.

