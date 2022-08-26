‘Students can convince business enterprises on the need for paying tax’

‘Catching them Young’, an awareness programme is a step to ensure that future taxpayers will be able to ensure larger development of the country

Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY
August 26, 2022 20:58 IST

From left, Ravichandran Ramasamy, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Region, Sangeeta Singh, Member, Central Board of Direct Taxes and Ashok Shankarrao Badhe, Dean of Jipmer, Karaikal, at an awareness programme for students at Jipmer in Puducherry on Friday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Member of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Sangeeta Singh has underscored the need for payment of income tax as it would facilitate the implementation of several developmental projects and creation of infrastructures.

Addressing ‘Catching them Young’, a tax awareness programme conducted by the Income Tax Department here on Friday, Ms. Singh said that the young students were the most effective segment. She said that students would have the opportunity to interact with business enterprises and could convince them to pay the tax without fail.

She said students could also convince the business enterprises and others on the need for paying income tax and also the purpose of levying the income tax.

“There is the responsibility of paying the tax as it would mark the responsibility of giving back to the country, what the country was doing for the people”, she said. The awareness programme was a step to ensure that future taxpayers would be able to ensure larger development of the country.

Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry region, Ravichandran Ramasamy said the region had been consistently doing very well in tax collections and had exceeded the expectations and also the target.

Commissioner of Income Tax, Puducherry, Darzakhum Songate, and Dean of Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Karaikal, Ashok Shankarrao Badhe were present.

