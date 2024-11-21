 />
Students body urges government to secure sanction for increasing medical PG seats at IGMCRI

Published - November 21, 2024 07:06 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Pondicherry State Students and Parents Welfare Association has sought immediate intervention of the government in facilitating approval to increase medical PG seats for 2025-26 at the State-run Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI).

In a memorandum to Lieutenant Governor, Chief Minister and others, Association president Bala Balasubramanian said no approval had been received from the National Medical Commission to the IGMCRI proposal to increase medical PG seats and to start new courses, including speciality courses entailing nearly 30 seats in clinical and non-clinical branches.

Pointing out that the last date for obtaining NMC sanction for MD courses in various disciplines was November 22, the Association appealed to the government to exercise the option of issuing provisional NOC to the IGMCRI before securing final approval.

