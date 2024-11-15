Student’s association demands probe into botched LLB results

Several law students have petitioned authorities for a probe into the botched results of the final year sixth semester LLB (third year) examinations which were recently published by Pondicherry University.

In petitions to Lieutenant Governor K. Kailashanthan, who is also Chief Rector of the University, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and other authorities, The Pondicherry State Students and Parents Welfare Association, expressed grave concern regarding the semester results originally published on September 26 in which many meritorious students who had passed all previous semesters without backlog were unexpectedly declared failed.

According to the Association president, V. Bala Balasubramanian, on reporting the anomaly to the University Grants Commission (UGC) and Pondicherry University, the university had released a revised result on November 12. The revised results strongly points to corruption and an interchange of marks between students, the Association claimed.

The Association said it found the Controller of Pondicherry University’s attribution of the botched results to a clerical error “frivolous and unacceptable”. In the light of this, the Association appealed for the constitution of an inquiry committee, comprising experts, to investigate the use of dummy numbers and the university’s revaluation process, specifically probe how marks were altered for students who had failed initially. Conversely, the probe should also go into how the students who had passed earlier, got failed scores in the revised results, announced by the Pondicherry University.

The Association has called for fixing culpability on those responsible for the fiasco and ensuring that justice is served. Failing a proper probe, the Association said it proposed to escalate the issue with the UGC, Education Department and Central Vigilance Commission (CVC).