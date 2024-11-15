 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Student’s association demands probe into botched LLB results

Published - November 15, 2024 08:52 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Several law students have petitioned authorities for a probe into the botched results of the final year sixth semester LLB (third year) examinations which were recently published by Pondicherry University.

In petitions to Lieutenant Governor K. Kailashanthan, who is also Chief Rector of the University, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and other authorities, The Pondicherry State Students and Parents Welfare Association, expressed grave concern regarding the semester results originally published on September 26 in which many meritorious students who had passed all previous semesters without backlog were unexpectedly declared failed.

According to the Association president, V. Bala Balasubramanian, on reporting the anomaly to the University Grants Commission (UGC) and Pondicherry University, the university had released a revised result on November 12. The revised results strongly points to corruption and an interchange of marks between students, the Association claimed.

The Association said it found the Controller of Pondicherry University’s attribution of the botched results to a clerical error “frivolous and unacceptable”. In the light of this, the Association appealed for the constitution of an inquiry committee, comprising experts, to investigate the use of dummy numbers and the university’s revaluation process, specifically probe how marks were altered for students who had failed initially. Conversely, the probe should also go into how the students who had passed earlier, got failed scores in the revised results, announced by the Pondicherry University.

The Association has called for fixing culpability on those responsible for the fiasco and ensuring that justice is served. Failing a proper probe, the Association said it proposed to escalate the issue with the UGC, Education Department and Central Vigilance Commission (CVC).

Published - November 15, 2024 08:52 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.