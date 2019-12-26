Student kept out of convocation: CM seeks report from VC, DGP

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy has sought a report from the Vice-Chancellor of Pondicherry University Gurmeet Singh on the actual reason for the difficulty faced by a post-graduate woman candidate, Rabeeha Abdurehim, in attending the convocation presided over by the President Ram Nath Kovind at the university on December 23.

Talking to reporters at his residence here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said that he had come to know of the candidate, a gold medallist, who was not able to be inside the auditorium at the time of the convocation.

“As I was with President Ram Nath Kovind, who was the chief guest at the convocation, I was not aware of what happened,” he said adding that there were media reports that Rabeeha Abdurehim was not allowed inside the auditorium.

Mr. Narayanasamy said that he has asked the Vice-Chancellor to probe into the incident and send him a report as to who prevented the woman gold medalist from attending the convocation and why she was sent out of the auditorium and asked to remain outside till the President left the venue that day.

“I have also asked the Director General of Police Balaji Srivastava to enquire into the incident as the police personnel of Puducherry were deployed on security duty at the venue,” he said.

Rabeeha who hails from Kozhikode in Kerala had told reporters after the convocation that she was asked to leave the hall before the President arrived. The candidate had expressed her solidarity with the students in other parts of the country who faced police brutality while protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

She got into the auditorium after the President left. At the convocation, she rejected the gold medal and received only her degree.

Mr. Narayanasamy said that everyone had the right to dissent in a democracy and that there should be no attempt to gag the voice of any section.

The Chief Minister alleged that the Centre was trying to clamp Hindutva concept on the entire nation and this was evident by the introduction of the CAA and the move to bring in NRC.

He said that tolerance of all religions was the hallmark of democracy but the present BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government was closing its eyes to the basic democratic character of the Constitution and hence protests were spreading against the CAA in many States.

He reiterated that Puducherry would never implement CAA and NRC in the Union Territory as they were injurious to the peaceful existence of all communities.