Student innovators pitch ideas at boot camp

Initiative for nurturing entrepreneurship

Student innovators pitched over 30 imaginative ideas at a boot camp organised recently by the Atal Incubation Centre - Pondicherry Engineering College Foundation and CII-Young Indians, Puducherry.

The three-day boot camp hosted top 30 teams from 200 plus applications received for a three-stage innovation contest of the PEC and CII to bring out the entrepreneurial talent of the student community.

Experts mentor the young innovators by supporting them and hand holding their ideas through the process of formulating a sustainable business model from the drawing-board.

As an event that aimed at identifying and nurturing aspiring entrepreneurship, the boot camp held at Puducherry Technological University campus, focused on providing basic knowledge about the start-up world and tools required to mould the fledgling innovators into real world entrepreneurs, a press note from the organisers said.

100 participants

Over 100 student innovators across various institutes from Puducherry attended the camp and as many as 30 ideas were documented on the occasion.

The workshop, included special lecture sessions from renowned start-up ecosystem mentors and speakers that helped the young innovators to empower their idea by giving them real time exposure through action-based ideation workshops, business model development using lean canvas and idea-pitching sessions.

The shortlisted applicants will be able to pitch for offers by incubators on the basis of their performance throughout the innovation programme. The winning pitch will be awarded cash prize and incubation opportunity.

The CII Puducherry Innovation Contest will conclude with a grand finale during the CII Puducherry Startup Summit scheduled to be held in the last week of November.