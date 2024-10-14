ADVERTISEMENT

Student injured as cement plaster falls in toilet

Published - October 14, 2024 10:31 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

A second-year B.Sc student of government-run Indira Gandhi College of Arts and Science sustained injuries after a portion of the cement plaster of the washroom’s roof fell on her on Monday.

Hemalathasustained injuries on her head and was rushed to the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI). Following the incident, students blocked traffic on the Vazhudavur Road.

According to the students, they had complained to the college administration regarding the dilapidated condition of the building and the washroom but in vain. On information, police personnel pacified the students following which they withdrew their protest.

