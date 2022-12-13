Student falls off bus, dies

December 13, 2022 11:52 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Hindu Bureau

A second-year B.Tech student of a private engineering college died after he tripped and fell while standing on the footboard of a private bus in Neelamangalam near here on Tuesday. The victim was identified as P. Ashok of Nagalur.

Police said Ashok was on his way to Kallakurichi from Nagalur. As the bus reached Neelamangalam, he fell off the bus. He sustained head injuries and died on the spot. The police shifted the body to the Kallakurichi Government Medical College and Hospital. A case has been registered.

