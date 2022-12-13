  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Messi and Argentina’s FIFA World Cup journey, Qatar 2022, in pictures

Student falls off bus, dies

December 13, 2022 11:52 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Hindu Bureau

A second-year B.Tech student of a private engineering college died after he tripped and fell while standing on the footboard of a private bus in Neelamangalam near here on Tuesday. The victim was identified as P. Ashok of Nagalur.

Police said Ashok was on his way to Kallakurichi from Nagalur. As the bus reached Neelamangalam, he fell off the bus. He sustained head injuries and died on the spot. The police shifted the body to the Kallakurichi Government Medical College and Hospital. A case has been registered.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.