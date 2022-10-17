Student empowerment programme co-hosted by CII

The Hindu Bureau October 17, 2022 20:20 IST

Gurmeet Singh, Vice Chancellor of Pondicherry University, addressing the valedictory session of a student empowerment programme co-hosted by Confederation of Indian Industry in Puducherry. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Puducherry, has concluded a six-week talent, employability and entrepreneurship building programme for rural and underprivileged students. The fourth edition of the ‘Garnishing Talent Programme’, a CII partnership with Eaton Power Quality Ltd, which was returning after a pandemic-induced gap of three years, focused on students from vernacular medium (English/Tamil medium) and rural background whose families were not economically well off, a press note said. The programme, included sessions on personal development, essential workplace skills, assessment and selection, business processes, emerging business trends and entrepreneurship. The students were trained by experienced facilitators from Eaton and the industry. Sessions were specially curated and customised to help the participants gain an insight into the expectations of the industry, qualities that they need to develop, current industry trends and scope of entrepreneurship, CII said. The key objectives were improving employability among college students and making them industry ready. The target group comprised about 130 students from seven educational institutions and vernacular medium of education, with rural background and economically/socially backward setting. In his valedictory address, Gurmeet Singh, Vice-Chancellor, Pondicherry University, exhorted the students to explore all available opportunities to become successful business professionals and entrepreneurs and contribute in the nation building process. The Vice-Chancellor also appreciated the role played by the industries during the pandemic and how their involvement played a huge part in mitigating the impact of COVID-19. Syed Sajjadh Ali, Managing Director, Eaton Power Quality Limited, S. Sureender, chairman, and A Joseph Razario, vice-chairman, CII Puducherry, and Anthony Jayakumar, from Eaton also participated.



