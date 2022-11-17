Student assaults headmaster

A Class XII student of the Vallalar Government Higher Secondary School at Kandamangalam allegedly assaulted the headmaster on Tuesday after he reprimanded the boy for teasing girl students.
ADVERTISEMENT
Official sources said the headmaster, Xavier, summoned the student and questioned him for teasing girl students following complaints. When the headmaster reprimanded him, the student hit him on the back of his head with a blunt object. The headmaster sustained minor injuries and lodged a complaint with the Chief Educational Officer.
Trending
- Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
- U.K. and India to launch a Young Professionals Exchange in 2023: Downing Street
- Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
- Gurugram consumer forum orders ban on 11 foreign breed dogs, asks MCG to take registered pets into custody
- India’s long-term strategy to transition to a ‘low emissions’ pathway involves more nuclear power, more ethanol
An official said the student had been reprimanded in the past, too, for misbehaviour.
ADVERTISEMENT