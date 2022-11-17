  1. EPaper
Student assaults headmaster

November 17, 2022 12:55 am | Updated 12:55 am IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A Class XII student of the Vallalar Government Higher Secondary School at Kandamangalam allegedly assaulted the headmaster on Tuesday after he reprimanded the boy for teasing girl students.

Official sources said the headmaster, Xavier, summoned the student and questioned him for teasing girl students following complaints. When the headmaster reprimanded him, the student hit him on the back of his head with a blunt object. The headmaster sustained minor injuries and lodged a complaint with the Chief Educational Officer.

An official said the student had been reprimanded in the past, too, for misbehaviour.

