Structural stability certificate a requisite for putting up hoardings in Puducherry

The district administration proposes to make structural stability certificate, a requisite for putting up large hoardings in public places.

This was one of the decisions taken at the District Road Safety Committee meeting, convened recently by District Collector A. Kulothungan, to review the drive to clear encroachments on public roads.

While discussing the current traffic situation in Puducherry, the officials resolved to initiate stringent action against traffic violations and encroachments on roads, an official press note said. It was also decided to sustain the crack down on unauthorised banners and hoardings that pose serious threat to road users and obstruct traffic flow. A structural stability certificate will be a requisite for putting up a hoarding, the note added.

The meeting underscored the significance of speedy completion of pending road development and canal repair works which are vital components of road safety. The sanctioning of funds for road safety and modalities of work to be carried out under the Boulevard development segment of the Smart City project, as well as the regulation of two-wheelers, rental cars and autorickshaw parking bays also figured in the deliberations.

Praveen Kumar Tripathi, Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic), M.M. Vinayaraj, Deputy Collector, A. Sureshraj, Oulgaret Commissioner, SPs N. Selvam and R. Mohan Kumar, B. Sundararaj and M. Balasubramaniam, PWD executive engineers and P. Angalan, Regional Transport Officer, were among those who participated.