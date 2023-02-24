ADVERTISEMENT

Strive to make India a global hub of research and innovation: LG tells academic fraternity

February 24, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The government is steadfast in its policy commitment to make education accessible to students from weaker sections of the society, says Chief Minister N. Rangasamy

The Hindu Bureau

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan presenting the degree certificate to a student at the fifth convocation of the Kanchi Mamunivar Government Institute for PG Studies and Research in the presence of Chief Minister N Rangasamy. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has urged the academic fraternity to rededicate itself to the mission of making India a global centre of research and innovation.

Presiding over the fifth convocation of the Kanchi Mamunivar Government Institute for Postgraduate Studies & Research, Ms. Soundararajan said India, which was poised to become the fifth largest economy in the world, was playing a key role in the fourth industrial revolution involving high-end technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and the Internet of Things.

The government was also focused on generating employment opportunities for youth through initiatives such as ‘Stand Up India’, ‘Start Up India’ and ‘Make in India’, Ms. Soundararajan said. She urged the audience to adopt research as a way of life adding that this was a key component of the National Education Policy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Lt. Governor congratulated the graduates and awarded them degrees.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy said Puducherry had become a hub of higher education and this was a reflection of the historical emphasis on universal education. The government is steadfast in its policy commitment to make education accessible to students from weaker sections of the society, he said.

Speaker R. Selvam, Education Minister A. Namassivayam, MLAs, S. Gowri, Vice Chancellor, University of Madras, M. Selvaraj, Director of the institution, faculty and students participated in the convocation ceremony.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US