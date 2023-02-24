Strive to make India a global hub of research and innovation: LG tells academic fraternity

February 24, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has urged the academic fraternity to rededicate itself to the mission of making India a global centre of research and innovation.

Presiding over the fifth convocation of the Kanchi Mamunivar Government Institute for Postgraduate Studies & Research, Ms. Soundararajan said India, which was poised to become the fifth largest economy in the world, was playing a key role in the fourth industrial revolution involving high-end technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and the Internet of Things.

The government was also focused on generating employment opportunities for youth through initiatives such as ‘Stand Up India’, ‘Start Up India’ and ‘Make in India’, Ms. Soundararajan said. She urged the audience to adopt research as a way of life adding that this was a key component of the National Education Policy.

The Lt. Governor congratulated the graduates and awarded them degrees.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy said Puducherry had become a hub of higher education and this was a reflection of the historical emphasis on universal education. The government is steadfast in its policy commitment to make education accessible to students from weaker sections of the society, he said.

Speaker R. Selvam, Education Minister A. Namassivayam, MLAs, S. Gowri, Vice Chancellor, University of Madras, M. Selvaraj, Director of the institution, faculty and students participated in the convocation ceremony.