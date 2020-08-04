Strike hits COVID-19 sanitation work in Puducherry town

Local body workers staging a demonstration demanding payment of salary at the Puducherry Municipality Office on Tuesday. Photo: T. Singaravelou

PUDUCHERRY

04 August 2020 14:26 IST

Staff yet to get salary for the last two months

The strike by 500-odd workforce of Puducherry Municipality has severely hit COVID-19 related sanitation work, especially spraying of disinfectant and collection of bio-medical waste from patients quarantined at home.

The workers, starting Monday, decided to abstain from all duties to highlight non-payment of salary for the last two months.

Besides 504 protesters, who include sanitation workers, engineers, burial/crematorium staff, bill collectors and revenue officers, around 750 retired employees have not received salary and pension for the months of June and July.

The municipality, which provided salary and pension from its own resources, had been finding it difficult to generate revenue forcing the civic body to cut down on its committee expenditure.

The decision by the workers to abstain from duty had forced the civic body to abandon disinfection work, cleaning of drains and collection of bio-medical waste, an official attached to the Local Administration Department told The Hindu.

“On Monday all our work related to contain the spread of novel coronavirus got affected. There was also delay in burial and cremation of those who died due to the virus. The talks with the employees did not yield any result and they have decided to continue with the agitation,” the official said.

The municipality workers have been demanding allocation of funds in government budget to provide salary and pension of civic body workers.

A striking employee said the government should immediately intervene to solve the impasse.

An LAD official said the local body was unable to raise funds as revenue generation had been severely hit due to COVID- 19 related restrictions. The municipality used to generate around ₹50 lakh per month as entertainment tax. The shutdown of theatres had denied the municipality its due revenue.

There had also been a dip in property tax collection and transfer duty related to registration of property, the official said. “Without government support we will not be able to provide salary and pension in the present circumstances,” he added.