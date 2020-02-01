Strike hits banking services

Banking operations across the Union Territory were severely impacted on Friday with hundreds of employees and officers attached to nine unions joining the two-day nationwide strike called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) in support of demands pertaining to wages and service conditions.

The demands of the unions include wage revision settlement at 20% hike on pay slip components with adequate loading thereof; five-day banking; uniform definition of business hours and lunch hour in branches.

Merger of special allowance with basic pay; scrapping of new pension scheme; exemption from income tax on retirement benefits without ceiling, defined working hours for officers and equal wage for equal work for contract employees are some of the other demands.

A spokesperson of the Pondicherry Bank Employees Union said that the first-day of the strike was total and banking transactions worth ₹200 crore were affected in Puducherry.

Normal banking operations such as cash withdrawals, cheque clearances and deposits in public sector banks were badly affected. The impact of the strike was felt in most of the 300 public sector bank branches in the Union Territory.

A large number of employees participated in the demonstration held in front of UCO Bank here.