Bandh affects normal life in Puducherry

Members of AITUC taking out a protest march in the New Bus Stand area to condemn the anti people policies of the Centre during the strike in Puducherry on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S.S.KUMAR

March 29, 2022 19:00 IST

Shops, business establishments remained shut, there was not much impact in government offices and educational institutions

The 48-hour nation-wide strike called by the Central trade unions against the economic policies of BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government at the Centre affected normal life on the second day in Puducherry on Tuesday.

A majority of the shops, business establishments and industrial units remained closed due to a call given by the local leadership of trade unions such as AITUC, CITU, INTUC and LPF for a complete shutdown in Puducherry on Tuesday as part of the nation-wide strike.

The busy J.N. Street in Puducherry, wears a deserted look on the second day of the 48-hour strike called by trade unions against the policies of Centre. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Except for medical shops, milk parlours and petrol stations, most of the shops in the town and along main thoroughfares remained closed. However, shops in several residential areas functioned as usual.

The Goubert Market wore a deserted look due to the strike. Cinema theatres suspended noon and matinee shows. Pondicherry Road Transport Corporation suspended most of their local as well as long distance services. Autorickshaws and share autos also kept off the roads.

The functioning of nationalised banks, government-owned telecoms and insurance firms got disrupted due to the strike call given by the unions. The strike did not create much impact in government offices and educational institutions. A few private schools have declared holiday for the day.

Hundreds of cadre belonging to trade unions courted arrest while staging a road roko in the town. Those who courted arrest included Opposition leader R. Siva, Anibal Kennedy MLA, former Minister S. P Sivakumar, CPI secretary, A. M. Saleem, AITUC general secretary Sethu Selvam, CITU general secretary Sreenivasan and INTUC president G . R Balaji. Trade unions also took out processions before staging road roko to condemn the ‘anti-working’ class policies of the Union Government.