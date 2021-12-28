Strictly enforce COVID-19 guidelines at New Year events, says L-G

‘The detection of the Omicron variant in two samples from Puducherry poses a new challenge to the government’

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said the detection of the Variant of Concern, Omicron, in two samples from Puducherry poses a new challenge, especially as the Government has permitted New Year events in multiple venues.

She directed the administration to take all measures for strict enforcement of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour to prevent a possible surge in cases during celebrations, in strict compliance with the guidelines/advisory of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Ministry of Home Affairs.

The Government of Puducherry should be seized of the imperative to control the spread of the Omicron variant while at the same time, balance the economic interest and livelihood of the people dependant on the tourism industry, a press note from the Raj Nivas said.

The departments concerned shall enforce all precautionary measures at the designated places, so that social distancing is maintained.

Announcements on safety norms should be made through the public address system at crowded places by the respective departments, it said.

Ms. Soundararajan asked special teams to conduct inspections to make sure people comply with safety protocols at crowded places. They should also ensure that each venue hosts only the permitted number of participants, taking into consideration the necessity to maintain social distancing. The teams will ensure that everyone has their masks on at all times and provide hand sanitisers and thermal scanners at venues’ entry points.

The Lt. Governor asked the Health Department to ramp up random testing at all such places and not allow symptomatic persons to participate in the celebrations. They should be isolated from the gathering and be provided immediate medical assistance, she added.