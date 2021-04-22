Puducherry

Stricter norms push migrant workers to head back home

Future tense: Migrant workers accounted for a substantial share of passengers boarding the Puducherry-Howrah Express on Wednesday.  

Stricter COVID-19 norms announced by the administration, including a complete lockdown during the weekends, starting from Friday, and the ongoing phased election in West Bengal have triggered a rush among migrant workers to return home from Puducherry.

Migrant workers accounted for a substantial share of passengers boarding the Puducherry-Howrah Express on Wednesday, which left the Puducherry railway station shortly after noon.

Distancing norms

Though all of them were wearing masks, distancing norms were not adhered to inside the compartments, especially in the unreserved ones. Several migrants from West Bengal also took the weekly train to Bhubaneswar that left later in the day.

Some said they were returning home to cast their vote in the Assembly poll in West Bengal, where the next election dates fall on April 22, 26 and 29.

They also cited complete lockdowns during the weekends and the partial closure of establishments from Monday as reasons for heading back home.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 22, 2021 12:02:52 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/stricter-norms-push-migrant-workers-to-head-back-home/article34380109.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY