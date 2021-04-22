Stricter norms push migrant workers to head back home

Assembly election in West Bengal also cited as a reason

Stricter COVID-19 norms announced by the administration, including a complete lockdown during the weekends, starting from Friday, and the ongoing phased election in West Bengal have triggered a rush among migrant workers to return home from Puducherry.

Migrant workers accounted for a substantial share of passengers boarding the Puducherry-Howrah Express on Wednesday, which left the Puducherry railway station shortly after noon.

Distancing norms

Though all of them were wearing masks, distancing norms were not adhered to inside the compartments, especially in the unreserved ones. Several migrants from West Bengal also took the weekly train to Bhubaneswar that left later in the day.

Some said they were returning home to cast their vote in the Assembly poll in West Bengal, where the next election dates fall on April 22, 26 and 29.

They also cited complete lockdowns during the weekends and the partial closure of establishments from Monday as reasons for heading back home.