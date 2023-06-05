Strict enforcement of ban on single-use plastics necessary: Puducherry Chief Minister

June 05, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Stressing the need to evolve sustainable development programmes for a better future, Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Monday said there was an urgent need to enforce the ban on single-use plastic items more stringently.

“The use of plastic items can have a cascading impact on the environment. We have banned the use of single-use plastic items, but despite that, plastic carry bags are available in the market. The officials should find the source of their generation. There is need for stricter enforcement,” he said while participating in an event to mark World Environment Day at Kamban Kalaiyarangam.

Expressing concern over the depletion of groundwater and difficulties faced by the government in providing potable drinking water, Mr. Rangasamy said the government was engaged in consultation with stakeholders to launch a ₹550-crore drinking water project in the Union Territory. The government was also considering setting up desalination plants to address the issue of supply of potable piped water to residents in urban areas, he added.

The Centre had directed all States and Union Territories to give a thrust to Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) during the celebration to mark World Environment Day on June 5. The day was designated by the United Nation Environment Programme to create awareness on issues causing environmental degradation.

The Chief Minister released a document on the Puducherry Green Budget and Annual Environment Survey Report - 2022-23. As part of the celebrations, the Department of Science, Technology and Environment and the Puducherry Pollution Control Committee have held various competitions for schoolchildren. He also distributed awards to the winners.

Mr. Rangasamy also honoured firms and institutions that had initiated programmes to make their premises single-use-plastic-free. Speaker R. Selvam, Legislator Anibal Kennedy, Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma and Secretary A. Muthamma participated.