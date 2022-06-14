Strict action needed to eradicate child labour: Minister

Capacity-building and awareness workshop held

Minister for Transport and Labour Chandira Priyanga presided over a capacity-building and awareness workshop as part of the week-long programme from June 12 to 18 against child labour in the city on Tuesday.

The Minister said that strict action had to be taken to eradicate child labour. She appealed to the officials to encourage children to go to schools and contribute their part in making the Union Territory free from child labour.

According to a press release, those employing children in shops, factories, and hotels would be slapped with a fine, and necessary action would be taken against them. Government Whip V. Aroumougame and Secretary and Commissioner of Labour Department S.D. Sundaresan were present.