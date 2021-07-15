Street play to raise awareness on COVID-19 in U.T. from today

PUDUCHERRY

12-member troupe to perform in 20 villages in Puducherry

A street play portraying the dreaded coronavirus as a stalker-killer that prowls crowded markets and care-free gatherings is all set to hit the rural trail across Puducherry on Thursday.

With minimal costumery or props, songs and a few dance steps, the 40-minute presentation is a collaboration of the Health Department’s Covid War Room, Svarnim initiative of Sri Aurobindo Society (SAS) and Pondicherry Science Forum (PSF).

It aims at raising awareness among rural communities on the imperative of vaccination to ward off the COVID-19 threat and minimise the consequences of an anticipated third wave of the pandemic. The 12-member troupe, all volunteers with the SAS and comprising a diverse mix of medical professionals, Ph.D holders and a nutritionist, is led by R. Senthil Kumar, and will perform every evening at 20 villages under the Bahour PHC from July 15 to 21.

“The storyline has been conceived in an FAQ format and addresses the common misgivings villagers had expressed during our tele-consultation sessions we conducted for the war room,” said S. Ramachandran, programme coordinator, PSF.

As a final dress rehearsal of the ‘COVID-19 vaccination awareness street theatre’ got under way at the Sri Sankara Vidyalaya open auditorium on Wednesday, a woman cast as the villain of the piece in the form of the virus is depicted lurking behind unsuspecting victims and infecting those who are lax in adherence to safety practices.

With all humour

The play has been written with earthy dialogues and just enough humour to entertain rural street theatre audiences and not subdue the seriousness of the message. For instance, at a vegetable market place where an asymptomatic woman engages in chit-chat with an acquaintance — ironically they are discussing how someone they know caught COVID — the “lady virus” lurking behind one of them shouts out encouragement for the two to get closer to each other.

The virus soon hops on to the second woman, then another and then another as the skit shows how easily the highly transmissible virus spreads in a crowded setting if adequate precautions are not followed.

In another scene, a doctor demystifies the COVID-19 vaccine with the reassurance that no beneficiary had died or negligible few had reported adverse reactions. He dispels myths of inoculation interfering with the ability to conceive and addresses the safety concerns about vaccination expressed by a village community.

Why, even pregnant woman can gain protection against COVID-19 for herself and baby through vaccination, the doctor says, providing the updated policy of the Health Ministry on inoculating mothers-to-be.

Stress on collective will

The play ends with all the artistes joining hands and chorusing the all-important message of overcoming the pandemic through collective will.

“We hope the programme will motivate rural communities to opt for the two-dose vaccination to protect themselves and society at large,” said T.P. Raghunath, director of Svarnim of SAS.

The play, including songs, was conceptualised by a group of theatre exponents such as Gopi, Deva Pattabirman, Mayakrishnan and Vinayagam.

The effort is supported the National Council for Science and Technology Communication, Department of Science & Technology.

The SAS also plans a post-exposure survey in about 7,500 households under Bahour PHC that caters to a population of about 30,000 spread across 20 hamlets, said Mr. Ramachandran and R. Ramesh of the PSF.

The opening act on Thursday is at 4.30 p.m. in Soriankuppam followed by performances at Kuruvinatham Mariamman Koil and Kuruvinatham Periyar Nagar.

On subsequent days, the troupe will perfom at a host of community sites such as Irunsalai, Irulansandaimadam, Seliamedu, Aranganur, Pinchikuppam, Adhingapet, Kudiyirippupalayam, Keezhparikkalpet, Arachikuppam and Kummundamedu.

“Depending on the reception the play gets, we would like to tour more villages in other regions,” Mr. Ramachandran said.