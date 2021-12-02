Streamline spas, parlours in U.T., says Anbalagan

PUDUCHERRY

02 December 2021 23:03 IST

He says many function without permit

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has urged the government to streamline the functioning of spas and beauty parlours in Puducherry.

In a statement, A. Anbalagan, party’s east secretary, said there are many spas and beauty parlours functioning without any licence. Even in those with permits, there are activities happening beyond licence regulations.

The recent arrests, involving running of prostitution rackets showed that several illegal activities are happening in the name of tourism, he said. Such illegal activities would lead to law and order problems. Several houses now have been converted into homestays and hostels. Many of them have not received permission for running such enterprises, he said. Homestays, lodges and hostels have become a nuisance for residents during weekends. The Chief Minister should immediately intervene to stop such activities, he said.

