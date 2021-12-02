Puducherry

Streamline spas, parlours in U.T., says Anbalagan

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has urged the government to streamline the functioning of spas and beauty parlours in Puducherry.

In a statement, A. Anbalagan, party’s east secretary, said there are many spas and beauty parlours functioning without any licence. Even in those with permits, there are activities happening beyond licence regulations.

The recent arrests, involving running of prostitution rackets showed that several illegal activities are happening in the name of tourism, he said. Such illegal activities would lead to law and order problems. Several houses now have been converted into homestays and hostels. Many of them have not received permission for running such enterprises, he said. Homestays, lodges and hostels have become a nuisance for residents during weekends. The Chief Minister should immediately intervene to stop such activities, he said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 2, 2021 11:03:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/streamline-spas-parlours-in-ut-says-anbalagan/article37813831.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY