‘Action plan needed to bring down stray dog population’

The recent stray dog attack on four people at Lenin Street in Nellithope has highlighted the need for proper rehabilitation for proper rehabilitation of free-ranging dogs and measures to reduce their population through proper implementation of Animal Birth Control programme in Puducherry.

A few days ago, a stray dog attacked five persons at the busy Lenin Street, resulting in their admission to the primary health centre and Government General Hospital as outpatients for treating injuries and for getting shots of anti-rabies vaccine.

Enquiry by animal rights activists revealed that the stray dog that attacked public was agitated for some time as it lost its puppy.

Animal welfare officer S. Selvamuthu said the dog was stressed and agitated because its 15-day old puppy died due to some health condition. “ During the summer, the dogs show behavioural changes and will show signs of aggression due to the extreme heat,” he said.

Data available with Health Department showed that around 2, 094 dog bite cases were reported in government healthcare centres in Puducherry during March alone this year. Last year, as many as 7,204 people were treated for dog bit cases in March, April and May.

“It is not just during the summer months, we are getting dog bite on almost every day throughout the year. Sometimes, people come with deep wounds and need in-patient treatment. We also get two-wheeler accident cases as a result of riders being chased by stray dogs,” said a government doctor.

S. Nadarajan, a resident of Ambalathadayar Madam Street, stray dogs are seen all over Puducherry. “Authorities should come out an action plan to bring down the population of stray dogs. Strict action should also be taken against those abandoning pet dogs on the streets. Municipalities should act fast as schools are going to reopen,” he said

Mr. Selvamuthu said municipalities are waiting for approval from Central Animal Welfare Board to start ABC programme.

“Dogs are our best friend. They attack only when they are scared or angry. We should not disturb the dog when it is eating or tied to a place. We can sense from the animal’s behaviour whether it is agitated or not. Usually when the animal is agitated, it will bare its teeth,” he said.

