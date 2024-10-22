Stray cattle fitted with reflective collars to curb accidents

With stray cattle posing a threat, especially at night, to road users, the Puducherry Animal Welfare and Protection Movement, along with the Animal Welfare Board of India, on Monday launched a special drive to put reflective collars on stray cattle.

According to a press release, stray cattle were fitted with reflective collars so that motorists and road users could spot them from a distance and, thereby, avert an accident. Over 50 stray cattle were given reflective collars, according to Selvamuthu, president of the Puducherry Animal Welfare and Protection Movement.

The drive, which was launched on the Puducherry-Tindivanam Highway, will be extended to other roads.