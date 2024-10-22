GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Stray cattle fitted with reflective collars to curb accidents

Published - October 22, 2024 10:24 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

With stray cattle posing a threat, especially at night, to road users, the Puducherry Animal Welfare and Protection Movement, along with the Animal Welfare Board of India, on Monday launched a special drive to put reflective collars on stray cattle.

According to a press release, stray cattle were fitted with reflective collars so that motorists and road users could spot them from a distance and, thereby, avert an accident. Over 50 stray cattle were given reflective collars, according to Selvamuthu, president of the Puducherry Animal Welfare and Protection Movement.

The drive, which was launched on the Puducherry-Tindivanam Highway, will be extended to other roads.

Published - October 22, 2024 10:24 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.