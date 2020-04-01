Stranded French tourists take special flight to Paris

A group of French tourists stranded here due to the global lockdown following the COVID-19 pandemic returned home on a special flight from Chennai to Paris on Wednesday.

A group of 138 tourists were taken to Chennai airport on four buses from here at 12.45 p.m.

Their return was facilitated by the Consulate General of France in Puducherry and Chennai.

In a press note, the Consulate General of France in Puducherry and Chennai said it had organised the return of 300 French nationals stranded in Puducherry, Auroville and various places in Tamil Nadu.

With the authorisation of the Government of India and the assistance of local authorities, buses and shuttles were organised for the transfer of the French nationals to the Chennai airport.

A special flight chartered by the French Government was arranged to take the tourists to Paris on Wednesday evening.