Stop issuing permits for liquor outlets: CPI to Puducherry government

Party secretary A. M. Saleem, in a statement, said the number of liquor outlets was already high, and alleged that the sale of ganja had also risen in the Union Territory

December 13, 2022 03:34 pm | Updated 03:34 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
CPI Puducherry Local Unit Secretary, A.M. Saleem

CPI Puducherry Local Unit Secretary, A.M. Saleem | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has urged the Puducherry government to stop issuing new permits for liquor outlets. 

Party secretary A. M. Saleem, in a statement, said the number of liquor outlets is already on the high side in Puducherry. The government’s plan to issue permits for more bars to promote tourism would cause further harm to society, the statement said.

The recent protests by residents against the opening of new outlets showed public displeasure towards the government policy. There are reports of illegal activities happening in the name of tourism. The sale of ganja had also gone up in the recent months, Mr. Saleem said. 

The party urged the government to stop issuing new permits, the statement said. 

