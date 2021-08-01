Puducherry

Stop imposing special tax: ex-Minister

Former Minister and DMK convener (North) S.P. Sivakumar has urged the government to stop imposing special tax on two-wheelers and four-wheelers entering Puducherry.

In a statement, he said the special tax would not serve any purpose and would only create ill-will between the Union Territory and the neighbouring States. The government should stop collection of the special tax from vehicles entering from other States, he added.

