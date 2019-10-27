Stop flow of drainage into Sitheri channel: L-G

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi has asked the Public Works Department to find ways to stop the flow of drainage into the Sitheri irrigation channel which feeds nine tanks and irrigates 1,189 acre of agricultural land in Bahour.

In a WhatsApp message to reporters after touring the area on Saturday, Ms. Bedi said steps should be taken for setting up solid waste management in the area.

A diversion regulator should be constructed at the entry point of Manapet tank in order to divert the water to Utchimedu tank as well to arrest the flow of rainwater into the sea.

The PWD should clean the secondary feeder and aqueducts, Ms. Bedi said.

Sri Aurobindo Society will carry out a study to find the impact of de-silting of Sitheri channel on agriculture activity in Bahour.

Desilting work

She directed Additional Secretary to the Lt Governor Sunderasan to review the progress of de-silting work on a regular basis.