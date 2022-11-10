Stop criticising OPS: Former AIADMK MLA

Om Sakti Sekar hits out at AIADMK party secretary (East) A. Anbalagan, calls his actions an attention-seeking ploy

The Hindu Bureau PUDUCHERRY
November 10, 2022 20:29 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Former AIADMK MLA Om Sakti Sekar has hit out at the party’s secretary (East) A. Anbalagan for echoing the Opposition criticism of the NDA government as an attention-seeking ploy and for political gains.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Sekar said at a time when the NDA was implementing various welfare measures, such actions by Mr. Anbalagan, while feigning support, only served to lower the image of the government.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Sekar, who is identified with the faction owing allegiance to former Chief Minister and AIADMK coordinator O. Pannerselvam, also asked Mr. Anbalagan to stop attacking the veteran leader to score political points.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app