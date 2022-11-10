Puducherry

Stop criticising OPS: Former AIADMK MLA

Former AIADMK MLA Om Sakti Sekar has hit out at the party’s secretary (East) A. Anbalagan for echoing the Opposition criticism of the NDA government as an attention-seeking ploy and for political gains.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Sekar said at a time when the NDA was implementing various welfare measures, such actions by Mr. Anbalagan, while feigning support, only served to lower the image of the government.

Mr. Sekar, who is identified with the faction owing allegiance to former Chief Minister and AIADMK coordinator O. Pannerselvam, also asked Mr. Anbalagan to stop attacking the veteran leader to score political points.


