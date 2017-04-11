Stone tools handed over to museum

A resident of Illuppai Thandalam near Arakkonam has handed over four stone tools that he had found on the Kallaru riverbed to the Government Museum, Vellore, on Monday.

Mani Karthik had found the stone tools while he was quarrying sand on the Kallaru riverbed last week. “I was taking sand for a brick kiln. I had dug up for nearly two feet when I found the stone tools,” he said.

He approached the Government Museum, Chennai, and was asked to handover the objects to the Vellore museum.

Taking a look at the photograph of the objects, K. Saravanan, curator of the Vellore museum who was away for an inspection at Polur in Tiruvannamalai, said it looked like Neolithic Celts. Such objects were found and collected from Mangalam village in Yelagiri Hills.

Mr. Saravanan visited Pudhupalayam in Polur taluk of Tiruvannamalai on Monday to inspect the sculptures that were lying in a state of neglect for several years.

The visit was following a direction from the Director of Museums.

Rare items

He said there were 25 items, including bas relief sculptures and inscribed pillars.

A team of revenue officials accompanied him. “These sculptures belonged to Chola period. We have verified the sculptures and taken measurements. We have asked the revenue officials to keep the sculptures in safety and we will take steps to move them to the Government Museum, Vellore,” he said.