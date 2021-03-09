Steps to keep tab on election expenditure

PUDUCHERRY

09 March 2021 01:33 IST

Commissionerate of GST and Central Excise sets up control room

The Commissionerate of GST and Central Excise has set up a round-the-clock control room to receive complaints from the public about violations in election expenditure norms for the April 6 Assembly elections.

The public can report violations to landline number 0413-2221999 or 83005 05535 over mobile, WhatsApp or Telegram message or mail to help-pycgst@gov.in or fax to 0413-2331244.

M. Sathish Kumar, Nodal Officer, Election Expenditure Monitoring, said the facilities were set up on the directions of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs to monitor election expenditure with respect to the elections to the Legislative Assembly of the Union Territory, and to provide assistance to the Election Commission of India for conduct of free, fair and transparent elections.

Advertising

Advertising

The Commissionerate would keep track smuggled goods/contrabands, illicit articles, non-monetary inducements (sarees, White goods, kitchen items and other goods and services) and cash to lure voters. Strict vigil would be mounted on warehouses/ depots, vehicular movement of goods and provision of certain services through control room, e-way bill verification teams and flying squads.

Steps will also be taken to identify and seize smuggled goods/contrabands, illicit articles, non-monetary inducements (sarees, white goods, kitchen items etc) intended to be utilised for electioneering.

The Nodal Officer appealed to the public to share information available with them to help the Department in ensuring free, fair and transparent elections by keeping track of election expenditure.