Steps taken to set up separate department for youth affairs and sports, says Chief Minister

March 16, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The government is in the process of setting up a separate department for Youth Affairs and Sports, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy said in the Assembly on Thursday.

Replying to a query by K.S.P Ramesh (AINRC), the Chief Minister said steps have already been taken to carve out a separate department for Youth Affairs and Sports. Both the portfolios now remain clubbed with the Education department, he said.

Mr. Ramesh had raised the issue of absence of infrastructure facility for sports and had also sought the status of the proposal to bifurcate sports portfolio from the Education Department.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have already initiated several measures to bifurcate sports from the Education department. The government has also set aside ₹530 crore for Youth Affairs and Sports department. Very soon a separate department will be constituted,” the Chief Minister said.

Intervening on the issue, Home Minister A. Namassivayam, who also holds the Education portfolio, said the file related to the bifurcation was with the Finance Department. Once the Finance Department gives its concurrence, the government will issue the necessary notification. The government was also in the process of improving infrastructure facility in stadiums, he added.

To another question by Independent member P. R Siva, Mr. Namassivayam said students would be given school uniforms in June itself from next academic year.

On the issue of closure of textile mills raised by nominated legislator Ashok Babu, the Minister said the mills stopped functioning from 2020.

The government was in the process of settling dues of employees. So far, a sum of ₹85 crore was disbursed to the employees of Anglo French Textiles and ₹51 crore to workers of Swadeshi and Bharathi Mills.

Efforts are being taken to settle the remaining dues amounting to ₹24 crore to AFT workers and ₹30 crore to Swadeshi Mills employees, he added.