Steps taken to set up Bench of HC in Puducherry: Minister

Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY
August 30, 2022 18:44 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

K. Lakshminarayanan

ADVERTISEMENT

Steps are being taken to establish a Bench of the Madras High Court in Puducherry, Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan informed the Assembly on Tuesday.

Participating in a discussion on the demands for grants, the Minister said the government had taken several steps to realise the long-pending demand to set up a Bench of the High Court here.

The government was actively pursuing Puducherry airport expansion, restoration of heritage buildings and works to develop beaches to promote tourism in the Union Territory. Plans were afoot to upgrade the fishing harbours at Puducherry and Karaikal at a cost of ₹66.40 crore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

After getting approval from the Centre, a fish landing facility would be provided at Nallavadu and Periyakalapet. Steps were being taken to prevent sea erosion at Murthikuppam and Pudukuppam, he said.

He also informed the House that a new check dam across Sankaraparani river at Pilliyarkuppam-Sellipet would be constructed at a cost of ₹20 crore.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Work to provide a bypass at Arumbarthapuram would be taken up at a cost of ₹33 crore. The government had decided to increase the fishing ban assistance from ₹5,500 to ₹6,500, the Minister said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Puducherry
politics

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app