Steps taken to set up Bench of HC in Puducherry: Minister

Steps are being taken to establish a Bench of the Madras High Court in Puducherry, Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan informed the Assembly on Tuesday.

Participating in a discussion on the demands for grants, the Minister said the government had taken several steps to realise the long-pending demand to set up a Bench of the High Court here.

The government was actively pursuing Puducherry airport expansion, restoration of heritage buildings and works to develop beaches to promote tourism in the Union Territory. Plans were afoot to upgrade the fishing harbours at Puducherry and Karaikal at a cost of ₹66.40 crore.

After getting approval from the Centre, a fish landing facility would be provided at Nallavadu and Periyakalapet. Steps were being taken to prevent sea erosion at Murthikuppam and Pudukuppam, he said.

He also informed the House that a new check dam across Sankaraparani river at Pilliyarkuppam-Sellipet would be constructed at a cost of ₹20 crore.

Work to provide a bypass at Arumbarthapuram would be taken up at a cost of ₹33 crore. The government had decided to increase the fishing ban assistance from ₹5,500 to ₹6,500, the Minister said.