Steps taken to set up angiogram facility at GH, says L-G

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan holding a meeting with doctors, nurses and officials of the Health Department at the GH. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The government has initiated steps to procure new equipment to set up angiogram facility at the Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital and Postgraduate Research Institute, Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Monday.

Talking to reporters after holding a meeting with doctors, nurses and officials of the Health Department at the GH, the Lt. Governor said a detailed discussion was held to improve the functioning of the institute.

Dr. Tamilisai’s visit to the GH on Monday was the second in a short span following complaints about the functioning of the hospital, including malfunction of existing angiogram machinery.

“We are in the process of setting up a new angiogram facility. Certain issues faced by the hospital will be addressed immediately and others in three months time. The government will take all steps to improve the standard of treatment and facilities available at the hospital,” she said.

The government would take administrative steps needed for the appointment of more specialists at the GH. Doctors and staff should ensure that patients get good care and treatment. There should not be any delay in attending to patients and providing test results, the Lt. Governor added.

Dr. Tamilisai visited the GH after attending the birth anniversary celebrations of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on the Beach Road. She along with Home Minister A. Namassivayam inspected a guard of honour given by the territorial police and flagged off the Run for Unity. Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma was also present.