Steps initiated to fill all vacancies in government schools: CM

U.T. committed to provide free, quality education at school-level: Rangasamy

The government has taken steps to fill all existing vacancies in government schools, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy said here on Monday.

Participating in the Teachers’ Day celebrations along with Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at Kamarajar Manimandapam, the Chief Minister said the government was committed to provide free, quality education at school-level in the Union Territory. The government has initiated the process to start recruitment of teachers so that there are no vacancies left to be filled in schools, he said.

“We are providing all infrastructure facilities in schools. The government school teachers are in no way inferior to the staff in private institutes. But, I wonder why even people who cannot afford to pay huge fees are fighting for admission in private schools for their wards,” the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister appealed to the teaching faculty to work hard to gain the confidence of parents. “Parents should have the confidence to send their children to government schools. For that, you should work hard. The government will take care of the service matters of the staff, “ the Chief Minister said.

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan addressing a gathering at the Teachers’ Day celebrations on Monday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan in her address said teachers have a huge responsibility in shaping the character and career of students. In that way, teaching is one of the noblest professions, she added

Without referring to the incident where a Class VIII student allegedly died due to poisoning by his classmate’s mother in Karaikal, the Lt. Governor said “there is nothing worse than taking the life of a child due to competition.” Appealing to teachers to imbibe good qualities in students, the Lt. Governor said teachers should create an atmosphere in school so that students learn out of desire. There should not be any scope for competition,“ she said.

At the event, the Lt. Governor and Chief Minister felicitated around 20 government school teachers for their meritorious service. Speaker R. Selvam, Minister for Civil Supplies A. K. Sai J. Saravanan Kumar, legislators PML Kalyanasundaram and A. John Kumar, District Collector E. Vallavan and Director of Education P. T. Rudra Goud were present.