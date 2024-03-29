ADVERTISEMENT

Steps being taken to reopen ration shops in U.T: Chief Minister

March 29, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The status of Puducherry as a Union Territory necessitated cordial relationship with the Central government for speedy implementation of welfare and development projects, says Chief Minister

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy addressing an election campaign to garner support for BJP Lok Sabha candidate A. Namassivayam at Kalapet in Puducherry on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

Continuing his open vehicle campaign for BJP candidate A. Namassivayam for Puducherry Lok Sabha seat, Chief Minister and AINRC founder N. Rangasamy said steps are being taken to reopen ration shops in the Union Territory. 

He gave the assurance when a section of women voters who were listening to his campaign speech at Ariankuppam raised the issue of ration shops. When women pointed out that the money remitted in bank accounts for buying free rice are taken away by their husbands to buy liquor, the Chief Minister said the government has been taking steps to reopen ration shops. 

“The new Lieutenant Governor has come. After the election, the government will again process the file. The ration shops will be opened to supply free rice,” he said. When the women complained about liquor outlets, Mr. Rangasamy said, “It is your responsibility to keep your husbands under check.”

The Chief Minister said the status of Puducherry as a Union Territory necessitated cordial relationship with the Central government for speedy implementation of welfare and development projects. “Electing a BJP candidate will certainly help in maintaining close relationship with the Central government. We are hopeful of Mr. Namassivayam getting a berth in the Cabinet, “ he said. 

