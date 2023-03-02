Steps being taken to enforce ban on banners, says Puducherry Collector in-charge

March 02, 2023 03:46 pm | Updated 03:47 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The administration is taking steps to enforce the ban on displaying banners in public places, District Collector in-charge D. Manikandan said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Manikandan said there is a court order banning the display of banners in public places. “We have taken up the issue with the government, as strong measures are needed to enforce the ban. The Local Administration Department has been asked to identify dangerously-placed banners, especially those near traffic junctions. Such banners will be removed in a few days,” he said.

Appealing to people not to install banners in public places, he said, “There are complaints that hoardings and display materials put up near traffic junctions are causing hindrances to traffic movement. It is a matter of concern, as the safety of road users is involved,” he said.

The Collector said he had convened a meeting of police officers on Friday to discuss the law and order situation. Stern action would be initiated against those indulging in land grabbing and the sale of ganja, he added.

The administration also planned to take up awareness programmes among schoolchildren to educate them on the drug menace. The administration would hold a public interface programme at Bahour on March 7. A grievance meeting would be held at the District Collectorate on March 15, Mr. Manikandan said.

As per the directions from the Centre, the Revenue Department, in consultation with the Health Department, was taking steps to prevent any adverse public impact of a potential heatwave during the next three months. The Centre had issued an advisory to States and UTs on a possible heat wave, he said.