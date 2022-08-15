Steps being taken to convert govt. medical college into a university: Chief Minister

Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY
August 15, 2022 17:15 IST

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy inspecting the guard of honour at the 76th Independence Day celebrations in Puducherry on Monday. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

Steps were being taken to upgrade the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College into a medical university, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy said here on Monday. 

Delivering his Independence Day address after hoisting the national flag at Gandhi Thidal on Beach Road, the Chief Minister said plans were afoot to establish a super-speciality wing at the hospital. The government had also approached the Centre for funds to set up a medical college in Karaikal. 

On the government’s plans to expand Puducherry airport, Mr. Rangasamy said the administration had approached the Centre for funds to the tune of ₹425 crore to expand the runway, which would pave the way for handling wide-bodied aircraft at the airport. “The expansion will enable us to put Puducherry on the international tourism map. The government is working towards implementing all welfare and development programmes,” he said.  

Listing the measures taken by his government in the last one year, the Chief Minister said ₹186.96 crore was credited to the accounts of ration cardholders who were eligible for free rice. The amount was transferred to the accounts as the government followed the DBT (direct benefit transfer) mode for the rice scheme, he added.  

Mr. Rangasamy, on his arrival at Gandhi Thidal for hoisting the Tricolour, was given a guard of honour by the territorial police. Speaker R. Selvam, Minister for Home A. Namassivayam, Minister for Agriculture C. Djeacoumar, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) S. Selvaganabathy, Opposition leader R. Siva, legislators and senior officials attended the Independence Day function.  

After unfurling the flag, the Chief Minister and other delegates attended the ‘At Home’ function hosted by Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Nivas. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers.
