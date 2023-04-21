Stenographer exam candidates in Puducherry asked to collect hall tickets before April 28

April 21, 2023 01:17 pm | Updated 01:17 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (Personnel Wing), Puducherry, has appealed to candidates who have applied to take the test for Stenographer Grade-2 posts, to collect their hall tickets before April 28. The recruitment test will be held on April 30.

Candidates who are yet to receive their hall tickets should get it from the Examination Cell of DP&AR (PW), Chief Secretariat in person, by producing a valid photo identity card (Aadhar, Voter ID, PAN/ driving licence). The hall ticket can be collected from 9. 30 a.m to 5 p.m on all working days, an official release said.

In case the candidate cannot make it in person, he or she could authorise another person and obtain the hall ticket, with a valid identity card, the release said.

