Statement opposing Trump’s visit issued

25 February 2020 01:34 IST

‘Subservience to U.S. interests harmful’

The All India Peace and Solidarity Organisation (AIPSO) expressed opposition to United States President Donald Trump’s visit to India, calling it an attempt at subjugating the market to American interests.

AIPSO president K. Lakshminarayanan, also an MLA, said in a statement that claims of the two countries sharing a special relationship could not be farther from the truth as India was removed from the Special and Preferential List of countries trading with the U.S., days prior to the visit.

‘Affects farmers’

India’s subservience to U.S. interests could result in deals that remove tariffs and adversely affect livelihoods of farmers, undermine access to healthcare and exacerbate the climate crisis, he said.

The statement, which had several signatories, said that this was not the time for complacency given the rise of right-wing ideology across the world.

“We stand in solidarity with all sections of society in India and across the world who are struggling for justice and dignity in the face of repressive regimes,” he said in the statement.