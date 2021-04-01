Puducherry Assembly Elections | Statehood only solution to solve fund crunch: AINRC manifesto

PUDUCHERRY

01 April 2021 02:31 IST

Party promises to take up waiver of legacy loans

The AINRC joined the list of major political parties that have put the Statehood demand for Puducherry front and centre in their election manifesto.

The manifesto, which was released by AINRC founder and former Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, while campaigning for K. Lakshminarayanan in the Raj Bhavan constituency, said Statehood was the only sustainable solution to solve the funds crunch and fulfilling aspirations of people.

The manifesto also promised to take up the waiver of legacy loans and to conduct the much-delayed local body elections within a year. Apart from promising adequate funds to local bodies, the manifesto also offered to provide the elected councillors the status of Ministers. A high-powered finance committee at the Centre for the Union Territory would be sought for devolution of funds and raising with the Centre the need for inclusion of Puducherry in the Central Finance Commission are the proposals.

The AINRC, which had promised goodies, in its 2011 and 2016 manifestos, this time has offered tablets for students of Class X and laptops for students for Classes XI and XII. Establishment of a university and upgrading the agriculture college into a university are proposals.

A Real Time Security Act to protect healthcare professionals from attacks, promotion of tourism and infrastructure under Smart City scheme, ranging from flyovers and piped LPG supply and drinking water to households are other proposals. Government-run institutions such as PAPSCO and PASIC would be revived. It would bring in three options for ration card holders to choose whether they wanted cash via DBT, rice or neither.

Attracting private industries to Mettupalayam and Sedarapet industrial estates, more jobs for youth and raising the disaster management relief fund from ₹10 crore to ₹100 crore are among other promises.

The manifesto also promised to fill 9,400 government posts within a year across sectors and to implement a one-time relaxation of the age limit for recruitment to government jobs to 40 years to expand job opportunities for youth. It also demanded recruitment of local aspirants to Central Government non-gazetted posts and 80% recruitment quota for local persons in private companies.

The manifesto said the AINRC would take up with the Centre the demand to set up one of the seven proposed textile parks in Puducherry. For fishermen, desalination plant would be set up in Kalapet, it said.