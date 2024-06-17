State Planning Board meeting likely on Tuesday

The State Planning Board is likely to meet on Tuesday to discuss the draft of the annual plan for 2024- 25. The meeting, to be chaired by the Lt Governor, will discuss the outlay for the current financial year.

In February this year, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy had presented a Vote on Account of ₹4,634 crore in the Legislative Assembly, enabling the government to meet the expenditure requirements for the first five months of the fiscal.

The government was bound to present a full budget before August. The Planning Board meeting would be attended by Chief Minister Mr. Rangasamy, Ministers and senior officials.

Mr. Rangasamy and Chief Secretary Sharat Chauhan on Monday met the Lt. Governor at Raj Nivas and invited him for the meeting, a senior official told The Hindu.