State-of-the-art cardiac cathlab commissioned at GH

December 20, 2022 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

A state-of-the-art Cardiac Cath Lab and other diagnostic facilities have been commissioned at the Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital and Research Institute. Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan formally launched the new facilities acquired at an estimated cost of ₹9 crore in the presence of Chief Minister N. Rangasamy.

Speaker R. Selvam, Tourism Minister K. Lakshminarayanan, C. Udaya Kumar, Health Secretary, G. Sriramulu, Health Director and other hospital officials also attended.

While the Cathlab imported from Netherlands cost about ₹6.72 crore, ultrasound equipment and modern physiotherapy facilities cost about ₹2.5 crore.

The state-of-the-art Cathlab is the first of its kind in Puducherry, a press note from the Raj Nivas said. The replacement was purchased following complaints from patients that the existing machine was turning obsolete and frequently developed snags, the note said.