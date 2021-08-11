State Election Commission identifies reserved seats for local body polls in UT

PUDUCHERRY

11 August 2021 14:21 IST

Of the 1,159 seats that go for local body polls in the Union Territory, 931 will be reserved at various levels in the Municipalities and Commune Panchayats.

The State Election Commission in a release on Tuesday night, said out of the 931 reserved seats, 250 are reserved for Scheduled Castes (of which 93 seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes women).

Advertising

Advertising

Similarly, 331 seats will be reserved for women belonging to the general category. The total number of seats reserved for women in the upcoming local body polls will be 424, the release said.

The Commission said 348 seats will be reserved for Backward Classes, and 196 are for the open category.

The number of seats reserved in Municipalities and Commune Panchayats with respect of Other Backward Classes and the Scheduled Tribes has to be decided by draw of lots. It will be conducted on August 13 in the presence of representatives of political parties at the SEC office.

After a gap of 10 years, elections will be held in the 5 municipalities and 10 Commune Panchayats.