State buses will operate for personnel providing essential services in Villupuram

In a bid to ensure availability of essential services in Villupuram district, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) will be operating bus services for personnel involved in the delivery of essential services during the lockdown.

TNSTC has commenced the bus services from Sunday to enable easy movement of employees of important government departments engaged in COVID-19 preventive measures. The personnel will have to produce identity cards or passes issued by the police. The bus crew has been instructed to maintain social distancing.

Officials of the Health department, medical specialists, para-medical staff and conservancy staff will be transported from various places in Cuddalore and Villupuram districts by the special buses. The buses will be bringing employees to their workplaces from various places including Panruti, Valavanur, Tirukovilur, Tiruvannamalai, Gingee, Puducherry, Tindivanam and Vikravandi to Villupuram district.

The special buses would be operated throughout the lockdown period.