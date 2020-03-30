Puducherry

State buses will operate for personnel providing essential services in Villupuram

Officials of the Health Department, medical specialists, para-medical staff and conservancy staff will be transported to their place of work

In a bid to ensure availability of essential services in Villupuram district, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) will be operating bus services for personnel involved in the delivery of essential services during the lockdown.

TNSTC has commenced the bus services from Sunday to enable easy movement of employees of important government departments engaged in COVID-19 preventive measures. The personnel will have to produce identity cards or passes issued by the police. The bus crew has been instructed to maintain social distancing.

Officials of the Health department, medical specialists, para-medical staff and conservancy staff will be transported from various places in Cuddalore and Villupuram districts by the special buses. The buses will be bringing employees to their workplaces from various places including Panruti, Valavanur, Tirukovilur, Tiruvannamalai, Gingee, Puducherry, Tindivanam and Vikravandi to Villupuram district.

The special buses would be operated throughout the lockdown period.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 30, 2020 2:35:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/state-buses-will-operate-for-personnel-providing-essential-services-in-villupuram/article31204890.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY