State Bank of India holds consultative meet

State Bank of India (SBI) kicked off the first stage of the regional-level bottom-up consultative process designed to generate ideas and review performance of banks and their alignment with national priorities for Puducherry, Cuddalore and Perambalur.

The consultation involved all branches in the region. They were asked to review their performance themselves and deliberate on the issues facing the banking sector, and ideate on strategies to be implemented, a press note said.

The meet, which was led by R. Balaji, SBI regional manager, focused on ways and means to increase credit to various sectors of the economy, enhance the use of technology to bring about innovation, and enable big data analytics, and make banking citizen-centric as well as more responsive to the needs and aspirations of senior citizens, farmers, small industrialists, entrepreneurs, youth, students and women.

The key themes discussed to trigger reforms in Public Sector Banks (PSBs), and lay out the roadmap included increasing digital payments, corporate governance in PSBs, credit for MSMEs, use of technology in PSBs, retail lending, agriculture credit, export credit and establishing a financial grid. The meet reviewed banks’ performance, and its alignment with national priorities in areas such as credit support for economic growth, infrastructure/industry, farm sector and blue economy, Jal Shakti, MSME sector and MUDRA loans, education loans, export credit, green economy, Swachh Bharat, financial inclusion, women empowerment and direct benefit transfers.

According to the press note, the innovative suggestions were collated and sent to the Local Head Office for further discussions at the SLBC/State level, along with comparative performance assessment of the branches under each region. After the SLBC level, final consultations will be held at the national level, to compare both intra and inter-bank performances, and to finalise the suggestions regarding the way ahead for implementation across PSBs.